Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2020 to Be Declared Today at 1 PM

“Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune will announce the results of the Class 12 examination held in February-March 2020 on Thursday, 16 July 2020 at 1.00 pm. Congratulations to all the 12th standard students and their parents in the state,” said the minister in her tweet.

Students can check their results on the following websites:

maharesults.nic.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

maharashtraeducation.com

The state education board was one of the few boards in the country which was able to conduct all Class 12 exams before the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown was imposed on 24 March. The board however was unable to evaluate the results on time.