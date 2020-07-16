Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2020 to Be Declared Today at 1 PM
Students can check their results HSC class 12 results at maharesults.nic.in
The Maharashtra Board of Secondary Education will be declaring the HSC Class 12 results at 1 pm on Thursday, 16 July. The announcement of the result date and time was confirmed by the state school minister, Varsha Gaikwad.
“Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune will announce the results of the Class 12 examination held in February-March 2020 on Thursday, 16 July 2020 at 1.00 pm. Congratulations to all the 12th standard students and their parents in the state,” said the minister in her tweet.
Students can check their results on the following websites:
- maharesults.nic.in
- hscresult.mkcl.org
- maharashtraeducation.com
The state education board was one of the few boards in the country which was able to conduct all Class 12 exams before the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown was imposed on 24 March. The board however was unable to evaluate the results on time.
Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2019 Analysis
Last year, around 14 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra HSC exam and the overall pass percentage was 85.88%. Pass percentage of male students was 82.40%, compared to female students at 90.25%.
How to Download Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Board Result 2020?
- Visit the official website of the board at - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.
- Click on 'HSC'.
- Enter the user name and password.
- Click on the link 'HSC Result 2020'
- The result will appear on the screen.
- Check and download the result for future refrence.
