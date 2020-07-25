Maha Govt Doesn’t Have Power to Cancel Exams Amid COVID: UGC to HC

The Maharashtra government does not have the authority to cancel final year university exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the University Grants Commission (UGC) reportedly told the Bombay High Court, on Friday, 24 July.

According to The Indian Express, UGC told the court that the power to do that lies with the regulator.

The UGC, in an affidavit in response to a PIL filed by a retired professor, insisted that the government resolution to cancel exams should be set aside and quashed. It also said that cancelling final year exams would directly impact the standards of higher education in India, the report added.