MPBSE Class 10 Board Exam Results to be Announced Today at 12 PM
Only three exams were conducted thus students will be graded only those three papers
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will be announcing the class 10 board exam results on Saturday, 4 July, at 12 noon on its official website, mpbse.nic.in
More than 10 lakh students appeared for the class 10 board exam results in the state this year. The state education board was unable to conduct all six subject exams this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent nationwide lockdown. Only three exams were conducted, thus students will be graded only on those three papers. The merit list for the exam will also be declared today.
The board had earlier announced that it will also be declaring the MPBSE class 12 board exam results in the third week of July.
How to Check MP Board Class 10 Result 2020?
1. Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in.
2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ MP Board Class 10 Result 2020”.
3. Key in your credentials-roll number and date of birth and login.
4. Your MP Board Class 10 Result 2020 will appear on the display screen.
5. Download the MP Board class 10 results and take its print out for future references.
Students can also check their results on teh MPBSE Mobile app, MP Mobile app and Fasterresults app available on the Google Play Store.
