MPBSE Class 10 Board Exam Results to be Announced Today at 12 PM 

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will be announcing the class 10 board exam results on Saturday, 4 July, at 12 noon on its official website, mpbse.nic.in

More than 10 lakh students appeared for the class 10 board exam results in the state this year. The state education board was unable to conduct all six subject exams this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent nationwide lockdown. Only three exams were conducted, thus students will be graded only on those three papers. The merit list for the exam will also be declared today.

The board had earlier announced that it will also be declaring the MPBSE class 12 board exam results in the third week of July.