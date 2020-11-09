LSAT-India 2021 Scheduled to be Held from 10 May, Check Exam Fees

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) on Saturday, 7 November, announced that it will hold the LSAT 2021 in India over two weeks starting 10 May 2021. The exam will be held online in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to LSAC, the LSAT-India will be administered through the artificial intelligence-assisted remote proctoring to ensure the integrity and validity of the test.

“Thousands of students successfully took the online 2020 LSAT-India this summer, and we are using that experience to make the 2021 LSAT-India even better for students. The LSAT-India is accepted by a large and growing number of top law schools all across India, so it is a great choice for students who want to maximise their law school opportunities,” said Kellye Testy, LSAC’s President and CEO.

Candidates who clear the LSAT online exam will be eligible for undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes in India. LSAT-India applications can prepare for the test using free test material from the discover law website.