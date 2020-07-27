List of Students Relying on CSCs ‘Not Possible’: DU Tells Delhi HC

The University of Delhi on Monday, 27 July, informed the Delhi High Court that it will not be possible for the central varsity to provide a list of final-year students who may want to avail of Common Service Academy for writing the much-debated Open Book Examinations in August 2020.

Hearing a petition challenging the conduct of OBEs, Justice Prathiba M Singh had asked the University of Delhi whether it had provided CSC Academy with a list of around 59,000 outstation students who would “actually be requiring the CSC centres.”

Dinesh Tyagi, the counsel appearing for CSC Academy, said that it had received no such list and that according to DU, students are allowed to visit these centres days prior to the exam to familiarise themselves with the facilities.