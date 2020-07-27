List of Students Relying on CSCs ‘Not Possible’: DU Tells Delhi HC
CSC Academy said that it has not received a list of students who may want to avail of CSCs for writing OBEs.
The University of Delhi on Monday, 27 July, informed the Delhi High Court that it will not be possible for the central varsity to provide a list of final-year students who may want to avail of Common Service Academy for writing the much-debated Open Book Examinations in August 2020.
Hearing a petition challenging the conduct of OBEs, Justice Prathiba M Singh had asked the University of Delhi whether it had provided CSC Academy with a list of around 59,000 outstation students who would “actually be requiring the CSC centres.”
Dinesh Tyagi, the counsel appearing for CSC Academy, said that it had received no such list and that according to DU, students are allowed to visit these centres days prior to the exam to familiarise themselves with the facilities.
DU’s remarks comes weeks after several CSC Academies told The Quint that they had “not received any notification regarding the exams.”
Shocking as it may be, Delhi University’s inability to provide a list of final-year students points to two different problems:
CSC owners would have no clue about the number of expected students, without which adequate arrangements may not be possible.
While DU touts CSCs as an all-stop solution to problem of internet access, the varsity itself has no estimate of students who may want to avail of this facility.
12,000 CSC Academies Shut Due to COVID-19?
During the hearing, Tyagi had informed the court that there are around 3.6 lakh CSC Academies across the country which he said are equipped with “computer, scanner, internet” among other things. But how many of these CSC Academies are up and running at the moment?
When the petitioner pointed out that out of 3.6 lakh CSC Academies, around 12,000 are presently shut, Tyagi responded saying that “this must be because of COVID.”
DU’s inability to provide a list of students irked Justice Singh, who said that the university should have asked students at the time of filling online forms whether they would need to avail of CSC Academies. "Are the CSC centres even available?" asked Justice Singh during the hearing.
“These centres should not just be on paper, they should be functional.”Justice Prathiba M Singh
When it was pointed out that CSC Academies can only be used for OBEs and not for mock tests, Justice Singh wondered how students relying on these centres to write final exams would be able to familiarise themselves with the process.
The matter has been adjourned till 31 July.
