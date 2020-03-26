Learn & Innovate: CBSE Shares Tips for Students Amid Lockdown

In the wake of a nationwide lockdown that has closed schools and colleges and forced several boards to reschedule examinations, CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi has urged students to reinvent their skills and make innovations, as they remain confined within the four walls of their dwellings.

In a letter titled ‘Lockdown- An Opportunity for Education’, Tripathi has urged students, teachers and parents to make the most of internet and E-resources , so that the home they are are confined in can become a learning centre for students.

Tripathi writes that he is well aware of the fact that after a year of hard work and intense learning, students often look forward to this period as this is the time when they indulge in endless conversations with friends, plan holidays with their families and go to watch movies.