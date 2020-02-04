KTET 2020 Hall Ticket To Be Released On 5 Feb – ktet.kerala.gov.in

The KTET 2020 exam will be held on 15 and 16 February in various test centres across the whole country. On 15 February, candidates applying for lower primary teachers post will appear for the exam in the morning shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm. On 16 February, candidates applying for upper primary teachers post will appear for the written exam in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

On 16 February, candidates for the post of high school teachers will also have to appear for the examination from 11 am to 1:30 pm, and for candidates applying for Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi teachers, specialist teachers, and physical education teachers will be appearing for the exam between 2:30 pm and 5 pm.