KTET 2020 Hall Ticket To Be Released On 5 Feb – ktet.kerala.gov.in
Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is expected to release the hall ticket for Kerala Teacher’s Eligibility Test (KTET) on 5 February 2020. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in as soon as the admit card is released.
The KTET 2020 exam will be held on 15 and 16 February in various test centres across the whole country. On 15 February, candidates applying for lower primary teachers post will appear for the exam in the morning shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm. On 16 February, candidates applying for upper primary teachers post will appear for the written exam in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.
On 16 February, candidates for the post of high school teachers will also have to appear for the examination from 11 am to 1:30 pm, and for candidates applying for Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi teachers, specialist teachers, and physical education teachers will be appearing for the exam between 2:30 pm and 5 pm.
KTET 2020 Exam Schedule
|Category
|Exam Date
|Duration
|Time
|KTET Category 1
|15-Feb-20
|10:00�12:30
|2.5 hrs
|KTET Category 2
|15-Feb-20
|2:00�4:30
|2.5 hrs
|KTET Category 3
|16-Feb-20
|11:00�1:30
|2.5 hrs
|KTET Category 4
|16-Feb-20
|2:30�5:00
|2.5 hrs
How To Download KTET 2020 Hall Ticket?
- First of all, candidates need to visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at ktet.kerala.gov.in.
- Click on ‘KTET 2020 admit card’ link.
- The candidate will be redirected to a new page.
- Enter the required login credentials.
- The admit card will appear on the user’s screen.
- Check and download the hall ticket for future reference.
KTET 2020 Important Dates
|Events
|Dates
|Start date of KTET Application Process
|09-Jan-20
|Last date of KTET Application Process
|16-Jan-20
|Last date to pay the fee
|16-Jan-20
|Last Date to print out KTET Application Form
|17-Jan-20
|Release of KTET Admit Card 2020
|05-Feb-20
|KTET Exam Date
|15 & 16 February 2020
|KTET Result
|Mar-20
KTET 2020 Category 1 Exam Pattern
|Subject
|No. of Questions
|Marks
|Child Development and Pedagogy
|30
|30
|Mathematics
|30
|30
|Environmental Studies
|30
|30
|Language I - Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada
|30
|30
|Language II - English/Arabic*
|30
|30
|Total
|150
|150
KTET 2020 Category 2 Exam Pattern
|Subject
|No. of Questions
|Marks
|Child Development and Pedagogy
|30
|30
|Mathematics and Science/Social Science
|60
|60
|Language I - Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada/English
|30
|30
|Language II - Malayalam/English
|30
|30
|Total
|150
|150
KTET 2020 Category 3 Exam Pattern
|Subject
|No. of Questions
|Marks
|Adolescent Psychology, Learning and Teaching Aptitude Theories
|40
|40
|Language: Malayalam/English/Tamil/Kannada
|30
|30
|Subject-specific Content & Pedagogy
|80
|80
|Total
|150
|150
KTET 2020 Category 4 Exam Pattern
|Subject
|No. of Questions
|Marks
|Child Development, Pedagogy & Teacher Aptitude
|30
|30
|Language: Malayalam/English/Tamil/Kannada
|40
|40
|Subject-specific Content & Pedagogy
|80
|80
|Total
|150
|150