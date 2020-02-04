KTET 2020 Hall Ticket To Be Released On 5 Feb – ktet.kerala.gov.in
KTET 2020 Hall Ticket To Be Released On 5 Feb – ktet.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is expected to release the hall ticket for Kerala Teacher’s Eligibility Test (KTET) on 5 February 2020. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in as soon as the admit card is released.

The KTET 2020 exam will be held on 15 and 16 February in various test centres across the whole country. On 15 February, candidates applying for lower primary teachers post will appear for the exam in the morning shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm. On 16 February, candidates applying for upper primary teachers post will appear for the written exam in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

On 16 February, candidates for the post of high school teachers will also have to appear for the examination from 11 am to 1:30 pm, and for candidates applying for Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi teachers, specialist teachers, and physical education teachers will be appearing for the exam between 2:30 pm and 5 pm.

KTET 2020 Exam Schedule

CategoryExam DateDurationTime
KTET Category 115-Feb-2010:00�12:302.5 hrs
KTET Category 215-Feb-202:00�4:302.5 hrs
KTET Category 316-Feb-2011:00�1:302.5 hrs
KTET Category 416-Feb-202:30�5:002.5 hrs
How To Download KTET 2020 Hall Ticket?

  1. First of all, candidates need to visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at ktet.kerala.gov.in.
  2. Click on ‘KTET 2020 admit card’ link.
  3. The candidate will be redirected to a new page.
  4. Enter the required login credentials.
  5. The admit card will appear on the user’s screen.
  6. Check and download the hall ticket for future reference.

KTET 2020 Important Dates

EventsDates
Start date of KTET Application Process09-Jan-20
Last date of KTET Application Process16-Jan-20
Last date to pay the fee16-Jan-20
Last Date to print out KTET Application Form17-Jan-20
Release of KTET Admit Card 202005-Feb-20
KTET Exam Date15 & 16 February 2020
KTET ResultMar-20

KTET 2020 Category 1 Exam Pattern

SubjectNo. of QuestionsMarks
Child Development and Pedagogy3030
Mathematics3030
Environmental Studies3030
Language I - Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada3030
Language II - English/Arabic*3030
Total150150

KTET 2020 Category 2 Exam Pattern

SubjectNo. of QuestionsMarks
Child Development and Pedagogy3030
Mathematics and Science/Social Science6060
Language I - Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada/English3030
Language II - Malayalam/English3030
Total150150

KTET 2020 Category 3 Exam Pattern

SubjectNo. of QuestionsMarks
Adolescent Psychology, Learning and Teaching Aptitude Theories4040
Language: Malayalam/English/Tamil/Kannada3030
Subject-specific Content & Pedagogy8080
Total150150

KTET 2020 Category 4 Exam Pattern

SubjectNo. of QuestionsMarks
Child Development, Pedagogy & Teacher Aptitude3030
Language: Malayalam/English/Tamil/Kannada4040
Subject-specific Content & Pedagogy8080
Total150150

