KSP 2021: Admit Card Released
Karnataka Police Constable Admit Card 2021 has been released on the official website cpc21.ksp-online.in.
Karnataka State Police (KSP) Admit Card 2021 has been released on 18 October 2021. This admit card pertains to the Karnataka Police Constable or CPC examination that is scheduled to be held on 24 October 2021. Candidates who had applied can now download their respective admit cards from the official website of KSP at cpc21.ksp-online.in.
The KPC 2021 Admit Card shall have all the examination-related details such as venue, timings, and instructions. Hence, this is a mandatory document to be carried by candidates on the date of the examination. Candidates must note that they will be denied entry in the examination hall if they are not able to produce it on the day of the examination.
Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment is being held for both men and women. Hence, the KSP 2021 Admit Card has been released for both male and female candidates. More than 3,000 vacancies are expected to be filled with this recruitment drive.
Check below to see five easy steps to download your KSP 2021 Admit Card.
KSP 2021: How to Download your Admit Card
Visit the official website of KSP at cpc21.ksp-online.in
Navigate to the notification saying 'Written exam Call Letter for Constable recruitment available' on the Homepage
Enter your official credentials such as your Application Number and Password and login
Your Karnataka Police Constable 2021 Admit Card will be displayed on your screen
Download it and take a printout for the day of the examination as well as for future reference
In case the website fails to open, candidates need not worry. Due to the large volume of candidates trying to open the website at the same time, candidates might face some lag issues. However, they are advised to refresh the website after some time and then try to download their admit cards.
