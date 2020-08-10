Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Board Result Out at kseeb.kar.nic.in 

Karnataka Board SSLC class 10 board exam result out on the official website - kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the result of SSLC class 10 board exam on its official website at - kseeb.kar.nic.in. Students who appeared for the SSLC class 10 exam can now check their result on the official website.

After the release of Karnataka SSLC Class 10 exam results, a heavy traffic is seen on the official website due to which students are finding it difficult to check their respective results.

In such a situation, students are advised to check the results on their Karnataka Board's other website, karresults.nic.in.

How To Download Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Board Exam Result 2020?

  1. Visit the official website of the board at - kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.
  2. Click on the link 'SSLC Class 10 Board Result 2020'
  3. Enter the required login credentials and submit.
  4. After submitting, the result will appear on the screen.
  5. Check and download the result for future reference.

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Board Result 2019 Analysis

Last year, a total of more than 8 lakh students appeared for the SSLC 10th exam, out of the total the overall pass percentage was 73.70%. A total of 68.46% boys cleared the exam, whereas, 79.59% girls passed the exam successfully.

