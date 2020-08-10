Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Board Result Out at kseeb.kar.nic.in
Karnataka Board SSLC class 10 board exam result out on the official website - kseeb.kar.nic.in.
Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the result of SSLC class 10 board exam on its official website at - kseeb.kar.nic.in. Students who appeared for the SSLC class 10 exam can now check their result on the official website.
After the release of Karnataka SSLC Class 10 exam results, a heavy traffic is seen on the official website due to which students are finding it difficult to check their respective results.
In such a situation, students are advised to check the results on their Karnataka Board's other website, karresults.nic.in.
How To Download Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Board Exam Result 2020?
- Visit the official website of the board at - kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.
- Click on the link 'SSLC Class 10 Board Result 2020'
- Enter the required login credentials and submit.
- After submitting, the result will appear on the screen.
- Check and download the result for future reference.
Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Board Result 2019 Analysis
Last year, a total of more than 8 lakh students appeared for the SSLC 10th exam, out of the total the overall pass percentage was 73.70%. A total of 68.46% boys cleared the exam, whereas, 79.59% girls passed the exam successfully.
