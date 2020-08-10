Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Board Result Out at kseeb.kar.nic.in 

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the result of SSLC class 10 board exam on its official website at - kseeb.kar.nic.in. Students who appeared for the SSLC class 10 exam can now check their result on the official website.

After the release of Karnataka SSLC Class 10 exam results, a heavy traffic is seen on the official website due to which students are finding it difficult to check their respective results.

In such a situation, students are advised to check the results on their Karnataka Board's other website, karresults.nic.in.