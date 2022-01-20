Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2021: First Round Seat Allotment Result Declared
Karnataka PGCET first round seat allotment result can be checked on KEA's website kea.kar.nic.in
Karnataka PGCET first round seat allotment results has been declared by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on its official website.
Candidates who registered themselves for the counselling can check round 1 seat allotment result on the official website of KEA: kea.kar.nic.in.
How to Check Karnataka PGCET First Round Seat Allotment Result?
Visit the official website of KEA: kea.kar.nic.in.
Click on 'PGCET- 2021 First Round Seat Allotment Results' link on the home page.
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your PGCET number
Click on Submit
Your PGCET first round seat allotment result will be appear on the screen.
Check your result and save it for future reference
Candidates who are allotted a seat in the first round are required to exercise their choice on the allotted seat between 04 pm on 19 January up to 11 am on 20 January. It will be followed by payment of fee by choice 1 and choice 2 candidates from 20 to 24 January 2022 (bank working hours).
Last date for reporting at allotted colleges (choice 1 candidates only) along with all the originals as per verification slip is 25 January (05:30 pm).
About Karnataka PGCET
Karnataka Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) is a state level entrance test conducted by KEA for admission to MBA, MCA, and MTech/ MArch programmes in state institutes.
For more details about Karnataka PGCET counselling process, candidates are advised to visit the official website of KEA.
