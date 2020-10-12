Karnataka Schools to Remain Closed from 12-30 Oct Over COVID Cases

Schools across Karnataka will observe a three-week holiday from Monday, said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday, 11 October, citing reports of teachers having contracted COVID in some districts.

"I have directed officials to issue an order declaring a three-week holiday for schools from 12-30 October in view of the reports that several teachers have been infected by COVID-19," said Yediyurappa in a statement in Kannada.

The decision comes a day after the state primary and secondary education department on Saturday suspended the Vidyagama scheme, unveiled to teach students of the state-run schools during the pandemic following reports that 34 students in Belagavi and Kalaburagi districts in the state's northern region tested positive.

With schools shut since 25 March, when the lockdown was enforced and extended to contain the virus spread, the department had directed state-run schools to resume classes for students who do not have online access to lessons being imparted by private schools to their students across the state.

"The Vidyagama scheme has been launched to enable around 42-lakh students from socially weaker sections to learn in classes held in open spaces under trees or verandah in their school premises," an official told IANS.