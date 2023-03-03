JNU Admin Withdraws New Rules Regarding Fines for Protesting
On Thursday evening, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration issued a circular withdrawing the earlier notice that stipulated fines and harsh punishment for students who stage demonstrations.
At around 8 pm, the official handle of the university tweeted the circular from the Chief Proctor's office. It read, "In view of administrative reasons, the Notification dated 28.2.2023 in respect of Rules and discipline and proper conduct of students of JNU is hereby withdrawn."
It stated that this has been issued on the directions of the JNU vice chancellor (VC).
The earlier document titled ‘Rules of Discipline and Proper Conduct of Students of JNU’ stipulated that students could have their admission cancelled or would have to pay a fine of Rs 20,000 for staging demonstrations.
It also stated that if they resorted to violence or engaged in acts that incite violence, they will be levied harsher fines. The rules state that they have been approved by the Executive Council.
