JEE Mains 2020 Exam Begins: Check Exam Date, Timings & Dress Code

The National Test Agency (NTA) will be conducting JEE Mains examinations from 6-9 January 2020 across the country in 231 cities and 9 centres abroad. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, the morning shift will commence from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon shift will start from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Applicants can check the full schedule at the official website of NTA at www.nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.