JEE Mains 2020 Exam Begins: Check Exam Date, Timings & Dress Code
The National Test Agency (NTA) will be conducting JEE Mains examinations from 6-9 January 2020 across the country in 231 cities and 9 centres abroad. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, the morning shift will commence from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon shift will start from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Applicants can check the full schedule at the official website of NTA at www.nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Mains Paper 2 for B.Arch and B.Plan is scheduled for 6 January and will be conducted online. The B.Arch drawing section for the B.Arch applicants will be held in offline mode. The duration for students attempting both B.Arch and B.Plan JEE Mains Paper 2 exam is from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Whereas, for the students appearing for B.Tech, exams will be conducted from 7 to 9 January 2020 across the country.
JEE Mains 2020 Dress Code
The National Test Agency has issued various guidelines for the dress code for JEE Mains 2020 exam. Before appearing for the examination, students are advised to read the instructions provided by the agency of the Dos and Dont’s of the list of items which the candidates can and cannot bring to the exam centres.
There is no particular dress code for the students to appear for the exam, hence they can wear clothes according to their comfort. However, the students have to avoid wearing a cap, scarf/stoles or jewellery/metallic items at the exam centre.
This year more than around 11 lakh candidates have applied for JEE Mains 2020 exam. For maintaining decorum during the exam and for avoiding unethical practices a control room has been set up consisting of 30 state-level coordinators, 240 city coordinators and 600 various observers. Apart from the control room, the agency has also installed CCTV surveillance in every exam centre for maintaining ethical protocol during the exam.
