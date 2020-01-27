JEE-Mains 2020: Full Schedule For Exams to Be Conducted in April

The results of the JEE-Mains (Joint Entrance Examination) held in the month of January was released a few days ago. Now, candidates are waiting for the JEE-Mains to be held in April.

Meanwhile, in this article, the complete schedule of JEE-Mains April 2020 exam is provided. People are curious before the exam and have many unanswered questions: When will the application process for this exam begin? When will the admit card be issued? When will the exam take place and when will the results be released?

Here are the answers to the aforementioned questions: