JEE-Mains 2020: Full Schedule For Exams to Be Conducted in April
The results of the JEE-Mains (Joint Entrance Examination) held in the month of January was released a few days ago. Now, candidates are waiting for the JEE-Mains to be held in April.
Meanwhile, in this article, the complete schedule of JEE-Mains April 2020 exam is provided. People are curious before the exam and have many unanswered questions: When will the application process for this exam begin? When will the admit card be issued? When will the exam take place and when will the results be released?
Here are the answers to the aforementioned questions:
According to information released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the schedule of JEE-Mains April 2020 will be like this –
JEE-Mains April 2020 Exam Complete Schedule
- The online application will start from 7 February.
- The link to the application will be active for one month.
- The admit cards for the exam will be issued on 16 March.
- JEE-Mains April 2020 will be organised from 3 April to 9 April.
- The result of this examination will be announced by 30 April.
NTA earlier declared that JEE-Mains 2020 January result will be out between 30-31 January, however, the results were released much ahead of schedule on 17 January. The candidates who will appear in both the exams, the best score in any of the exam will be considered and based on that the final merit list will be prepared.
From the year 2019, NTA implemented the system of conducting two JEE examinations in a single year.
