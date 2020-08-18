JEE Main 2020: Admit Cards Released at jeemain.nic.in
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 will be conducted from 1 to 6 September.
The admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main has been released by the (NTA) National Testing Agency. NTA, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, could not conduct the examination in April and will be conducting it from 1 to 6 September 2020. JEE Main 2020 admit card is available on the official websites – jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in
The Supreme Court on 17 August 2020 had dismissed a plea seeking postponement of JEE (Main ) April 2020 and NEET- Undergraduate examinations saying the precious year of students cannot be wasted.
The JEE Main hall ticket carries details of the exam venue, time slot etc. The three-hour exam will be conducted online for both paper-I for admission to engineering courses and paper-II for admission to architecture courses. This year, a different paper for B Plan will also be conducted.
The first shift of the examination is from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift is from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Each shift is for 3 hours . The examination is a computer-based test and includes Physics, Chemistry, General Aptitude and Mathematics.
Candidates will be required to use their application number and password to download the JEE Main 2020 admit card.
The JEE Main examination is conducted for admission to NITs, IITs and CFTIs.
