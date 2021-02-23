JEE Main 2021 Begins Today; Here Are the Important Guidelines
The admit cards for the JEE Main 2021 were released by NTA on its website on 11 February 2021.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 from Tuesday, 23 February. The admit cards for the same were released by NTA on its website on 11 February 2021. Candidates are required to download and take a print out of their admit card.
JEE Main 2021 will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at different centres located in 331 cities throughout the country and abroad from 23 to 26 February 2021.
The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first one is scheduled to start at 9 am and will go on till 12 pm. Whereas, the second shift will start at 3 pm and will go on till 6 pm.
Note: The duration of the examination of the candidates appearing for B Arch and B Planning will be three-and-half-hours, i.e., from 3 pm to 6:30 pm.
Guidelines
- Candidates should print a copy of the admit cards downloaded from NTA website.
- One passport-sized photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) should be carried for pasting on the specific space on the attendance sheet at centre during the examination.
- Candidates should carry one authorised photo ID (original and valid).
- Candidates are advised to report at the Examination Center well in time, i.e., 2 hours before commencement of the examination.
- The candidate should ensure that the question paper available on the computer is as per their opted subject indicated in the admit card.
