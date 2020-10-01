JEE Advanced 2020: Check IIT Cut-off, Result & Counselling Dates
IIT Delhi will announce JEE Advanced 2020 result on 5 October on jeeadv.ac.in.
The Join Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 official answer keys have been released by the conducting institute of the test, IIT Delhi, on Wednesday, 30 September. Students can check the official JEE Advanced 2020 answer keys on jeeadv.ac.in.
Answer keys are also essential to calculate approximate marks as the official results are evaluated. Students can check their responses against the answer key and get an idea about their rank and marks and which IIT they may be able to get admission into.
JEE Advanced 2020 Result Date
IIT Delhi will announce JEE Advanced 2020 result 2020 on 5 October. Candidates who will obtain the minimum JEE Advanced cut-off will be declared qualified and will be eligible for the admission process.
IIT 2020 Cut-off
Here are the cut-offs for various IIT Campuses in India based on JEE Advanced 2020 Ranking
B Tech admission through JEE Advanced in all 23 IITs is managed by Joint Seat Allocation Authority, commonly known as JoSAA. The allotment of seats is done through online counselling.
Candidates who qualify the exam have to register online for JoSAA counselling and seat allotment. JoSAA 2020 registration will start from 6 October. Candidates, while registering for JoSAA counselling, have to provide their choices of college and branch.
JEE Advanced 2020 Counselling Dates
