JEE Advanced 2020: Check IIT Cut-off, Result & Counselling Dates

The Join Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 official answer keys have been released by the conducting institute of the test, IIT Delhi, on Wednesday, 30 September. Students can check the official JEE Advanced 2020 answer keys on jeeadv.ac.in.

Answer keys are also essential to calculate approximate marks as the official results are evaluated. Students can check their responses against the answer key and get an idea about their rank and marks and which IIT they may be able to get admission into.