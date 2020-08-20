Jamia Admissions 2020: Application Process Closes Today
Students seeking admissions in UG courses at Jamia can apply on the official website.
The last date to fill the online application form for admissions to undergraduate courses at Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi is on Thursday, 20 August 2020.
The deadline for the free UPSC tutoring classes aimed to support candidates belonging to minorities, SC, ST community, women as well as NRI admissions is also Thursday. Jamia Millia Islamia had previously announced to start its new academic session on 1 September 2020.
The students seeking admissions in any undergraduate course at the university can apply on the official website, jmi.ac.in or jmicoe.in.
The application process for students who wish to register under the sports category will conclude on 16 September 2020. However, this category is only applicable for students who have played national, state, regional or university levels.
Under sports quota, students can seek admissions to both UG and PG courses. Sport categories like boxing, badminton, athletics, cricket, hockey, shooting, football, tennis, table tennis, volleyball, and wrestling will be accepted as valid areas under this category.
