Jamia Admissions 2020: Application Process Closes Today

The last date to fill the online application form for admissions to undergraduate courses at Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi is on Thursday, 20 August 2020.

The deadline for the free UPSC tutoring classes aimed to support candidates belonging to minorities, SC, ST community, women as well as NRI admissions is also Thursday. Jamia Millia Islamia had previously announced to start its new academic session on 1 September 2020.

The students seeking admissions in any undergraduate course at the university can apply on the official website, jmi.ac.in or jmicoe.in.