The Supreme Court on Friday, 26 June, ruled that the ICSE board may conduct optional exams for both Class 10 and 12 at a later stage, while adding that the assessment scheme to be followed by the board would be slightly different than that followed by CBSE and will be notified on the board's website within one week.The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination had told the apex court that it may hold optional examinations at a later stage both for Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC students, and would offer a separate formula to to mark students on the basis of internal assessment.While adding that it would largely follow the solution offered by the Central Board of Secondary Education, Senior Advocate Shoumendu Mukherjee, appearing for CISCE, said that "One diff is with averaging of marks and one is that we may hold for Class X too at a later date along with Class XII. We will declare results by July 15."While CBSE has come out with a assessment scheme, under which students will graded for pending subjects on the basis of board papers they have already appeared for, CISCE, which conducts ICSE and ISC exams, has said that it would offer a different formula or scheme to calculate the final score.However, details of the scheme will be notified on CISCE's website in a week's time.The CISCE on 22 May had released a notification stating the pending ICSE and ISC board examinations will be conducted in July.After opposition from parents and a ruling by the Bombay High Court, the board on 15 June announced that students had the option of either appearing for pending examinations in July or be graded for remaining subjects on the basis of internal assessment or pre-board examinations conducted by the school or grades obtained in the ICSE/ISC exAms already conducted.