Amid Coronavirus Scare, A Look At Why China Woos Indian Students

As the Indian Embassy in Beijing itself notes, “China has, in recent years, become one of the preferred destinations of Indian students for pursuing higher studies… mainly due to the ease of admission and inexpensive tuition fees.” The rise has been manifold – with one estimate noting an increase from 700 students in 2007 to over 22,000 students in 2019.

And the field that has become the most popular is medicine, with as much as 90 percent of Indian students in China pursuing their studies in the area. According to Madhurima Nundy, an Associate Fellow at the Institute of Chinese Studies in Delhi, the trend started taking shape from 2004, when China opened its doors for foreign students to study medicine.

Asked why the gaze among medical aspirants in India shifted to China, she tells The Quint, “It was a good option for those not qualifying the public medical college exams in India and for those who were unable to pay the exorbitant fees of the private medical colleges. The costs of studying in China are much cheaper than studying in private medical colleges in India and many other countries.”