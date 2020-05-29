Union Cabinet Minister for Human Resource Development Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday, 29 May, announced on Twitter that the Indian Scholastic Assessment or IND-SAT, which was scheduled to be held from 30 May, has now been postponed to July 2020. The exact date of the exam will be announced soon.According to the minister, the exam was postponed considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and upon requests from several international students on the topic.The IND-SAT exam is a multiple-choice objective paper, timed at 90 minutes. The students are assessed in the given areas – Verbal, Quantitative, and Logical Reasoning.Can Indians Hoping to Study Abroad Find Recourse in Private Univs? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.