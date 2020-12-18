In Scholarship Scam, All Streets Lead CBI to Jharkhand’s Chatra
Earlier, the Jharkhand Police had named a few residents of Chatra as the masterminds behind the scam.
A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team probing the Pre-Matric scholarship scam has found that online forms of multiple fake beneficiaries were filled in Jharkhand’s Chatra District, reported The Indian Express.
According to the report, the CBI team came to know about the locations after tracking down the IP addresses from which they were filled.
“Through IP addresses, we tracked the locations from where the forms were filled to Chatra. A few persons have been questioned and some Aadhaar cards found in their possession.”A CBI Official, as quoted by The Indian Express.
In the report, unnamed CBI officials said that they had quizzed a few local residents, who said they know about the people who had filled these forms and “pointed to various households in Line Mohalla.”
Chatra Already Under Police Glare
The locality in Chatra, the report says, had already come under the glare of the police in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district. The police claims one Mohammad Sadiq and his associates are masterminds in the scam.
The CBI probe was based on an FIR registered by the police in Bihar’s Gaya, after a report by The Indian Express revealed how several middlemen, officials and school staff had colluded to steal IDs and and passwords of schools and had set up fake beneficiaries through the National Scholarship Portal.
The report revealed how the scam had spanned the length and breadth of Bihar and involved schools in Assam and Punjab as well.
(With input from The Indian Express.)
