IIT Delhi Introduces New B.Tech Course in Computation Mechanics

Students qualifying JEE Advanced in 2020 will be able to apply for a new programme named B. Tech in Engineering and Computational Mechanics, the premiere engineering institute said on Wednesday, 23 September.

According to IIT Delhi, the new programme will be run by the Department of Department of Applied Mechanics and will be available to students from the 2020-21 academic session.

Professor Sanjeev Sanghi, HoD, Applied Mechanics, said that the course is best suited for those looking for core engineering jobs as well as those planning to pursue higher studies.