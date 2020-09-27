1.6 Lakh Students Take IIT JEE Advanced Exam Today

The IIT admission test, Joint Entrance Examination Advanced, will be conducted on 27 September, in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.



The exam will be held for 1,60,831 registered candidates, in 222 cities in 1,000 exam centres across the country.

The reporting time for JEE Advanced 2020 for every candidate is different to ensure social distancing. All students must wear mask and hand gloves and bring a hand sanitizer (50 ml) to the examination hall along with the admit card, the self-declaration form, a valid photo ID proof and a simple ballpoint pen.

The seating area of the candidates would be sanitized along with the monitor, keyboard, mouse, webcam and the chair. The candidates are also ensured that even the doorknobs would be sanitized during the exams.

The candidates need to fill in the required information in the self-declaration form which is to be signed in the presence of the invigilator at the JEE Advanced exam centre.

The results will be declared on 5 October and the seat allocation process (JoSSA counselling) will begin tentatively on 6 October.