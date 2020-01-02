IIMs Ask Govt to Exempt Them From Faculty Quotas

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have approached the HRD Ministry seeking exemption from the reservation in faculty positions for the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), The Indian Express reported.

Last week, the 20 IIMs requested the HRD ministry to add them to the list of institutes of excellence mentioned in the new Central Education Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Act of 2019.