IGNOU TEE June 2020 Exam: Admit Cards Released, Check Steps Below

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday, 14 September, released the admit cards for IGNOU June-term end exam (TEE) 2020 on its official website -ignou.ac.in. The IGNOUS TEE June/September exam will be held from 17 September -16 October.

Candidates who registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website by logging in using their university credentials. The IGNOU TEE June/ September 2020 exam will be held in two shifts, at centres across the country.

The university also recently announced that for those students who registered for the June TEE 2020 exam and are unable to appear for it, examination fees submitted will be adjusted for the December 2020 TEE.