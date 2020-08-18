IGNOU Further Extends Admission Deadline to 31 August

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday, 17 August, announced that the last date of admission for all Bachelors, Masters and Diploma courses has been extended to 31 August.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the courses directly on the university wesbite- ignou.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU has been offering undergraduate, postgraduate, certificate, and diploma courses in the open and distance learning (ODL) mode for a long time and only recently began to offer courses online too.