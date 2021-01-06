ICSI CSEET 2021 Mock Test Details Released, Check Steps Here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Wednesday, 6 January, released log in details for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) mock exam.

The mock exam is being conducted to guide candidates who are appearing in the remote proctored mode based exams on 9 January. The candidates can appear for the test at icsi.org by entering their login details.

The ICSI will also be conducting another mock test for candidates on 7 January who were unable to appear for the mock test on 6 January.

The batch timings, user ID and password for the mock test to be conducted on 7 January will be communicated by email/SMS to the candidates separately.