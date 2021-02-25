ICSI CS Professional Exam Results Declared, Executive at 2 PM
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) declared the results of company secretaries (CS) professional exam on Thursday, 25 February. Result for the executive exam is scheduled for 2 pm on 25 February. Candidates who appeared for these exams can check their results at ICSI official website: https://www.icsi.edu/.
Result Timings
- Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus): 11:00 am.
- Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus): 2:00 pm.
How to Check CS Exams Result
- Visit the official website of ICSI: https://www.icsi.edu/.
- Click on the link ‘Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet’.
- Click on the link of the exam you appeared for, i.e. professional or executive.
- Enter your roll number and registration number.
- Click submit.
- Your result will appear on the screen.
- Download and save it for future reference.
As per the official notice, “The centre-wise merit list (up to third rank for each stage of examination) along with the particulars of candidates shall also be provided through the above link at 2:00 pm on 25th February 2021.”
Results of the qualified candidates will also be mailed to their registered e-mail address. Physical copies of result-cum-marks statement to candidates of the Executive Programme (old and new syllabus) examination will not be dispatched. They are required to download formal e-result-cum-marks statements from the website.
However, the result-cum-marks statements of the Professional Programme examination will be issued in physical form and would be dispatched to all candidates concerned by 2 March 2021.
