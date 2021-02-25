ICSI CS Professional Exam Results Declared, Executive at 2 PM

ICSI CS Result: CS exams were held December 2020.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) declared the results of company secretaries (CS) professional exam on Thursday, 25 February. Result for the executive exam is scheduled for 2 pm on 25 February. Candidates who appeared for these exams can check their results at ICSI official website: https://www.icsi.edu/.

Result Timings

  • Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus): 11:00 am.
  • Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus): 2:00 pm.

How to Check CS Exams Result

  • Visit the official website of ICSI: https://www.icsi.edu/.
  • Click on the link ‘Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet’.
  • Click on the link of the exam you appeared for, i.e. professional or executive.
  • Enter your roll number and registration number.
  • Click submit.
  • Your result will appear on the screen.
  • Download and save it for future reference.

As per the official notice, “The centre-wise merit list (up to third rank for each stage of examination) along with the particulars of candidates shall also be provided through the above link at 2:00 pm on 25th February 2021.”

Results of the qualified candidates will also be mailed to their registered e-mail address. Physical copies of result-cum-marks statement to candidates of the Executive Programme (old and new syllabus) examination will not be dispatched. They are required to download formal e-result-cum-marks statements from the website.

However, the result-cum-marks statements of the Professional Programme examination will be issued in physical form and would be dispatched to all candidates concerned by 2 March 2021.

