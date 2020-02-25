ICSI CS Professional Exam Result Released; Check Details Here
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the result of CS Professional Program (Old and New Syllabus). The result of the Executive Program (Old and New Syllabus) examination will be released at 2 pm on Tuesday, 25 February. Candidates can check their result by visiting the official website of the institute: icsi.edu.
The e-result-cum-marks statement of the CS executive course will also be released as soon as the result is declared. Candidates should keep in mind that no hard copy will be issued to the them. Down below are the steps to check the CS Professional and Executive exam 2019 session result online.
- How to check the CS Professional and Executive Program Old and New Syllabus Result Online?
- Visit ICSI's official website icsi.edu and click on the ‘website home page’
- After that, click on the ‘Student’ column on the menu bar.
- Then click on ‘Examination’.
- Click on the link of the respective examination.
- Enter the requested details and check and download the result.
“The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address immediately after declaration of the result,” the ICSI had said earlier.
