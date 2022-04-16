ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Cards 2022 Expected to be Released Soon

The Council for Indian School Certificate of Examination (CISCE) is all set to conduct the semester 2 examinations for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE) or Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12.

The council will shortly release the admit cards for the Class 10 and Class 12 semester 2 examinations on the official website at cisce.org. The examinations for both the classes will begin on 25 April and end on 23 May for ICSE and 6 June for ISC.

Usually, the board releases the admit card 10 days before the exams. So, the admit cards can be out any minute. The candidates appearing for Class 10 and 12 semester exams can download the admit cards following the given steps.