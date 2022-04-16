ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Cards 2022 Expected to be Released Soon
Follow the steps to download the admit card for ISC, ICSE semester 2 exams.
The Council for Indian School Certificate of Examination (CISCE) is all set to conduct the semester 2 examinations for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE) or Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12.
The council will shortly release the admit cards for the Class 10 and Class 12 semester 2 examinations on the official website at cisce.org. The examinations for both the classes will begin on 25 April and end on 23 May for ICSE and 6 June for ISC.
Usually, the board releases the admit card 10 days before the exams. So, the admit cards can be out any minute. The candidates appearing for Class 10 and 12 semester exams can download the admit cards following the given steps.
ICSE, ISC Semester 2022: How to Download Admit Cards
Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org
You will find the admit card release link on the notice board
Enter the required details
Admit cards will be displayed on the screen
Download the admit card and take a printout for future use
The semester 1 exams are over and the results were declared earlier. The papers for semester 2 exams will be held for 1.5 hours and 10 minutes will be provided for reading the question paper. The question paper will be given at 1:50 pm to the students.
Candidates should not forget to carry their admit cards and must follow all the guidelines mentioned there.
