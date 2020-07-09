ICSE and ISC Exam Results to be Announced on Friday 10 July
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) confirmed result date in a notice.
Results of class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC will be declared at 3 pm on Friday, 10 July, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) said on Thursday, 9 July. Students of both the classes can check their results through the CAREERS or the website of the council. They can also receive results through SMS.
How & Where to Check Results?
- Individual candidates can log into www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org
- After logging into the CAREERS portal, click on the ‘Examination System’ tile
- On the menu bar click on ICSE/ISC for accessing result
- From ICSE/ISC menu, click on reports
- Click on ‘Result Tabulation’ to View/Print the school’s
How to Receive Results Through SMS?
For receiving results through SMS, candidates can type his/her Unique ID in the following way:
- FOR ICSE: ICSE 1234567 (seven-digit Unique ID)
- FOR ISC: ISC 1234567 (seven-digit Unique ID)
- Send the message to 09248082883
How Can Schools Check Results?
- Log in to the CAREERS portal using Principal’s login ID and Password
- After logging into the Council’s website, click on the link ‘Results 2020’
- Select ICSE/ISC to access results
- Enter Unique ID, Index Number, and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen
- Click on ‘result Tabulation’ to view or print the school’s result tabulation
- May also click on ‘Comparison Table’ to view or print the same
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.