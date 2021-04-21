ICMAI CMA June Exam Postponed: Check Details Here

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India on Wednesday, 21 April, postponed ICMAI CMA June Exam 2021.

Along with the postponement of exam, last date to fill application from has also been extended till 20 May 2021.

Earlier, the CMA Foundation exam was scheduled to be conducted in June 2021, whereas, it will now be conducted on 23 July 2021.

The CMA Intermediate and Final exam will be conducted from 26 July to 2 August 2021.