HPPSC Subordinate Allied Services 2020 Answer Sheet Released
Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the answer key for the Subordinate Allied Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020. Candidates who appeared in the HPPSC SAS Exam 2020 can download Answer Key from the official website of the Commission, hppsc.hp.gov.in.
The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission conducted the SAS Preliminary Examination 2020 on 9 February 2020 at 170 different scheduled examination centres across the state in a three-hour single shift, from 11 am to 2 pm. The attendance of candidates in the examination was recorded through the biometric system.
How to Download the HPPSC SAS 2020 Answer Sheet?
- First of all, visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission - hppsc.hp.gov.in.
- On the Home page, click on the SAS Preliminary Exam 2020 Answer Key in the 'What's New' section.
- A new page will open in which the 'Answer Key' of all booklet series (A, B, C and D) of the examination question paper will be available in PDF format.
- Download and take a print out for future reference.
The Commission has also invited any kind of objection from the candidates regarding the answer key as well as making the SAS Preliminary Exam 2020 available. Candidates should submit their objection to the prescribed format given with the official answer key, if any, by the last date ie 15 February 2020, at the official address of the Commission - Commission Office, Nigam Vihar, Shimla - 171002.
