Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the class 12 board result on the official website - www.hpbose.org. Students who appeared for the class 12 board examination can now visit the official website and check their respective results.HPBOSE class 12 board examination 2020 started from 4 March and ended on 27 March. The direct link and steps to download the class 12 result is given down below:How to Download HPBOSE Class 12 Board Result 2020?Visit the official website of the board - www.hpbose.org.Click on the link 'HPBOSE Class 12 Board Result 2020'Enter your respective login credentials and submit.The result will appear on the screen.Check and download the result for future reference.HPBOSE Class 12 Last Year Result AnalysisIn 2019, around 95,492 students appeared for the class 12 board exam out of which the overall pass percentage was 62.01% which means that the total number of students who cleared the exam were 58,949.