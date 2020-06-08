The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 exams results for 2020 on Monday, 8 June. The exam results will be announced on the official website: hpbose.org.Students can alternatively also access their results on examresults.net or indiaresults.com.Last years, HPBOSE had also introduced the facility for students to check their results via SMS. The details of this service have not been announced this year.The HPBOSE Class 10 results were scheduled to be announced on 5 June. However, board authorities had stated that the evaluation process was still in process, reported NDTV.According to the report, the board will be awarding grace marks in Sanskrit and Urdu to Class 10 students.How to Download HPBOSE Class 10 Board Result 2020?Visit the official website of the board - www.hpbose.org.Click on the link 'HPBOSE Class 10 Board Result 2020'Enter your respective login credentials and submit.The result will appear on the screen.Check and download the result for future reference.HPBOSE Class 10 Last Year’s ResultsIn 2019, around 1,11,976 students appeared for the Class 10 board exam out of which the overall pass percentage was 60.79 percent. If we look at the boys and girls ratio, 58,164 boys appeared for the exam whereas, 53,308 girls appeared for the Class 10 exam. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.