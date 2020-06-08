The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) on Sunday, 7 June, announced that it will not be releasing the Class 10 board exams results on 8 June as scheduled earlier.In a press note released on Sunday, HBSE Chairman, Jagbir Singh stated that in accordance with the direction given by the Haryana Education Department, the HBSE Class 10 results for 2020 will be released after the evaluation of the Science subject paper. He added that passing in this subject is compulsory for students who will opt for the science steam in Class 11.“We will announce results after students opting for medical and non-medical stream in Class 11 appear for their pending science exam. Other students’ results will be evaluated on the basis of average marks scored by them in the four exams that they had appeared for,” he stated.Students in Haryana have only appeared for English, Mathematics, Social Sciences and Hindi exams while Science and the optional exam of Physical Education, Sanskrit, Fine Arts, and Music are still pending.The Haryana Education Board had postponed the Class 10 and 12 examinations on 19 March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 7 lakh students registered for the board exams in the state.As of 8 June, the state currently has a total of 4,448 of COVID-19 cases, which include 2,286 active cases and 28 deaths. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.