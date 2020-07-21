Haryana Class 12 Board Exam Results 2020 to be Released Soon
Students will be able to check their results on bseh.org and haryana.indiaresults.com.
The Haryana Education Board of Education will be declaring the Class 12 state board exams on Tuesday, 21 July. Students will be able to check their results on bseh.org and haryana.indiaresults.com.
Over 2 lakh students appeared for the Haryana Class 12 exams this year. The board exams were initially scheduled to be held between 3-31 March. However, some board papers were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subequent nationwide lockdown.
In 2019, around 2.15 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 Haryana board examination. 74.48% of the total students successfully cleared the exam.
How to Download HBSE Class 12 Board Result 2020?
- Visit the official website of Haryana Board - bseh.org.in.
- Click on the link 'HBSE Class 12 board result'.
- Entered the required login credentials.
- The result will appear on the screen.
- Check and download the result for future reference.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.