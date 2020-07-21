Haryana Class 12 Board Exam Results 2020 to be Released Soon

The Haryana Education Board of Education will be declaring the Class 12 state board exams on Tuesday, 21 July. Students will be able to check their results on bseh.org and haryana.indiaresults.com.

Over 2 lakh students appeared for the Haryana Class 12 exams this year. The board exams were initially scheduled to be held between 3-31 March. However, some board papers were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subequent nationwide lockdown.

In 2019, around 2.15 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 Haryana board examination. 74.48% of the total students successfully cleared the exam.