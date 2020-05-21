The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (BSEH) has confirmed that Haryana Class 10 2020 board results will be released only by end of May 2020. The clarification was provided by BSEH Secretary Rajiv Prasad comes after several media websites reported ‘fake news’ earlier that BSEH class 10 2020 board result will be declared on 20 May, creating confusion among students.Prasad further urged students to not verify all the news regarding the result declaration and only rely on official channels of communication which is the board website- best.org.inHow to Download HBSE Class 10 Board Result 2020?Visit the official website of Haryana Board - bseh.org.in.Click on the link 'HBSE class 10 board result'.Entered the required login credentials.The result will appear on the screen.Check and downlaod the result for future reference. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.