Haryana BSEH Compartment Exam Admit Cards to be Released on 12 Jan

The Haryana Board of School Education will release the admit card for the one-day special exam as well the compartment exams on Tuesday, 12 January. Students who will appear in the exams can download the hall ticket from the official website- bseh.org.in.

The special exam will be held on 19 January for both classes 10 and 12 while the compartmental exams will be held from 16 January onwards.

BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh informed that a total of 26,060 candidates applied for the special exam. Of these, 15,847 candidates will appear for the secondary exam and 10,213 for the senior secondary special exam.

If any students find any error in the admit cards, they can reach the officials between 13-15 January regarding the same.