The Haryana Board of School Education has announced a deadline for students who would like to file representation for unfair means cases (UMC). The deadline for UMC cases is 27 May and students can send in their representations by email or WhatsApp for consideration.Students may contact their school heads or send the filled proforma themselves. Students can also contact helpline number 0166-4254604 for assistance in the matter.Students and parents may note that failing to send the presentations would be considered as no reply by the board. As such, all students are advised to go through the UMC list provided on the official website bseh.org.in.The board has released the list of UMC candidates for Academic and HOS March Exams 2020 along with the proforma to submit representation on bseh.org.in.The list and proforma has also been shared with respective school heads. Students can either reach out to their respective schools or individually send their representation as a filled proforma by mail to asumc@bseh.org.in. Students can also send the filled proforma through WhatsApp to 8816840349.There has been no announcement on the Haryana Board class 10 results as of yet. However, the board decision to resolve the UMC candidate cases does hint towards a possible timeline for the results to be announced. It is probable that results that the Haryana class 10 board result are announced by the end of May as reported earlier.