Gujarat Board Class-12 Exams to Begin from 1 July

The minister said that a total of 1.4 lakh students from the science stream and 5.43 lakh from the general stream are expected to appear for the exams.

Science stream exams will be conducted in two parts. Part 1 will be of 50 marks, which will have MCQ questions and part 2 will have subjective questions, carrying 50 marks. Similarly, a written examination of 100 marks will be conducted as per the established pattern for 5.43 lakh general stream students.

He further added that the exams will be conducted with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. In order to follow COVID-19 SOPs, only 20 students will be allowed in one exam centre.

Detailed schedule of the examinations is expected to be announced in few days.