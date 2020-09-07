Govt’s Intervention Should be Minimal: PM Modi on Education Policy

The National Education Policy (NEP) is key to fulfilling the nation's aspirations, but the government's intervention and influence should be minimal in this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, 7 September.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Governors' Conference on NEP, the PM was quoted as saying, "The new National Education Policy focuses on learning instead of studying, and goes beyond the curriculum to focus on critical thinking. In this policy, we have stressed on passion, practicality, and performance.”

Saying that the policy will become more relevant and broad-based when it is associated with more teachers, parents and students, Modi emphasised on the aim to make India a hub of knowledge economy in the 21st Century.