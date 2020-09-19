Provide Gadgets and Net Packs to EWS Students: Delhi HC to Schools

A division bench of Justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula said: "... this court directs that the private unaided schools shall be entitled to claim reimbursement of reasonable cost for procurement of the said gadget(s)/digital equipment as well as Internet packages from the state under Section 12(2) of the RTE Act, 2009, even though the state is not providing the same to its students."

The court also directed that a three-member committee comprising Secretary (Education), Ministry of Education, or its nominee, Secretary Education of GNCTD or his nominee, and a representative from the Committee of Private Schools be set up within a week.

The committee will frame the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for identification of standard gadgets as well as the supplier(s) and Internet package(s) so that Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Disadvantaged Groups (DG) students can access elementary education through digital online means.