Gauhati University BEd Admit Card 2021 Released
The GU BEd admit card has been released by Gauhati University on gauhati.ac.in.
The admit card for the Gauhati University (GU) BEd entrance exam has been released by the university.
Candidates who are appearing for the GUBEDCET 2021 entrance exam can now download their admit cards from the official website of GU at gauhati.ac.in.
The GU BEd exam is scheduled to be conducted in an offline mode on 21 November 2021 between 11 am and 1 pm.
However, candidates must note that the last date to download the GU BEd admit card 2021 is 12 November 2021.
Candidates must remember that the GU BED 2021 admit card is an extremely important document without which they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.
It will contain all the necessary information such as the date of exam, timing, exam centre, and personal details. Hence, candidates are advised to download the GU BEd admit card positively by the evening of the above-mentioned date.
GU BEd 2021: How to Download Admit Card
Visit the official website of Gauhati University at gauhati.ac.in.
Navigate to the tab that reads ‘Admission’ available on the home page.
Select ‘BEd programme’ and consequently click on ‘Applicant’s Login’.
Enter your official login credentials such as user ID, password and captcha code and press log in
Your GU BEd 2021 admit card will be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a printout for future reference.
According to the official notice released, the cities that will hold the GU BEd 2021 exam are Guwahati, Nagaon, Nalbari, Barpeta, Jorhat, Dhubri, Rangia, Morigaon, Goalpara, Tezpur, Mangaldai, and Pathsala.
The GUBEDCET 2021 exam will consist a total of 400 marks along four different sections.
Since 12 November 2021 is the last date to download the admit cards, all candidates are advised to download their respective GU BEd 2021 Admit Cards and prepare well for the exam.
