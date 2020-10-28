GATE 2021 Portal Open from 28 Oct-13 Nov for Corrections

The GATE 2021 application form correction portal will be open from 28 October-13 November. IIT Bombay had earlier stated that GATE 2021 candidates will also be allowed edit their paper choices and and category by paying an additional fee of Rs 500 for each change requested.

The institute had earlier extended the deadline for submitting applications for GATE 2021 till on 14 October. The deadline was earlier scheduled for 12 October.

Students who clear the exam will be eligible to seek admission for postgraduate courses in Technology across IITs in the country and will be able to apply for jobs at PSUs.