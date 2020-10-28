GATE 2021 Portal Open from 28 Oct-13 Nov for Corrections
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will be reopening the registration portal for the Graduate Aptitude Test (GATE) 2021 Exam on Wednesday, 28 October. Candidates can visit the official GATE 2021 registration portal gate.iitb.ac.in and log in to make the corrections.
GATE 2021 Candidates who have already registered for the exam will be able to re-edit their applications and select their examination city.
The GATE 2021 application form correction portal will be open from 28 October-13 November. IIT Bombay had earlier stated that GATE 2021 candidates will also be allowed edit their paper choices and and category by paying an additional fee of Rs 500 for each change requested.
The institute had earlier extended the deadline for submitting applications for GATE 2021 till on 14 October. The deadline was earlier scheduled for 12 October.
Students who clear the exam will be eligible to seek admission for postgraduate courses in Technology across IITs in the country and will be able to apply for jobs at PSUs.
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination in various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture and post-graduate level subjects in Arts, Commerce and Science.
Qualifying in GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to postgraduate programs of the Education Ministry and other Government scholarships or assistantships. GATE 2021 will be conducted for 27 subjects.
- GATE is conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven IITs at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee. IIT Bombay is the organising institute of GATE 2021.
According to official information, GATE 2021 is scheduled to be held on 5, 6, 7 February and 12-14 February. The admit cards will be made available from 8 January 2021.
