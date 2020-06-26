The Union Human Resource Development Ministry is expected to file a detailed notification before the Supreme Court on Friday, 26 June, on when and how results for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams would be announced.On Thursday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had told the apex court that that pending CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations, that were scheduled from 1 to 15 July, have been cancelled.SG Mehta said the Class 10 students would not have to write pending exams and would be graded on the basis of the marks scored in the past three exams.However, Class 12 students can choose not to write pending exams and be marked for those exams on the basis of the last three exams or write pen and paper exams, which will be conducted by the board when the situation is conducive.SG Mehta also said that"Marks for students who opt for Class XII exams will have that marks as final." However, he did not clarify if a student who wishes to opt for exams that will be conducted at a later stage, will be given a provisional result.Mehta also added that admissions can take place on the basis of assessment and that results for the same would declared by 15 July.CBSE and ICSE Scrap Board Exams: What’s Next for the Students?Who Will Take a Call on Conducting Exams?However, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna asked SG Mehta “You have mentioned exams will be conducted when situation is conducive. But this can vary from state to state. Will this decision be taken by Centre or the state?"To this, Mehta replied saying that a decision on this will be taken at the central and not at the state level.Finally, the bench directed SG Mehta to “file a fresh notification too and clear instructions that a final decision of a later exam will be taken at the central level and not at state level.”Similarly, ICSE, too, said that it would largely follow CBSE’s methodology and mark students on the basis of internal assessment. ICSE also said that it may conduct exams at a later stage.The hearing will begin at 10:30 on Friday. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.