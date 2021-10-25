DU Special Cut off List 2021: Expected to be Released Today
Delhi University is set to release it's DU Special Cut off 2021 on 25 October, 2021.
However, candidates must note that the cut off list will only be released if there are sufficient vacancies post the admission process of the third cut off list.
In order to check the DU special cut off list, interested candidates can visit the various individual college’s websites as well as the official website of DU at du.ac.in.
Delhi University offers almost 70,000 seats for various under graduate courses. According to reports, 60,155 students have already bagged admissions via the three cut off lists released. Hence, only those colleges with vacancies shall be releasing the DU Special Cut off 2021 list today.
The DU Special Cut off 2021 is an initiative to provide admission opportunities to those students who were unable to secure admission despite being eligible.
Candidates must note that several DU colleges have already closed admissions to all their UG programs, some of them being BSc honours Statistics, BSc Mathematics, BSc Physics and BA English during the third cut off list admissions.
How to check DU Special Cut off List
Go to the official website of individual colleges affiliated with DU or Delhi University’s official website at du.ac.in.
Navigate to the ‘Latest News’ of ‘Admission 2021’ section available on the homepage.
When you click on this link, you shall be redirected to a new page containing a PDF file that contains the DU special cut off list.
Download it and take a printout for future reference.
Candidates must remember that the DU Special Cut off 2021 list is not to be considered as the fourth cut off list. The fourth cut off list is scheduled to be declared on 30 October 2021.
Hence, interested candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of DU throughout the day on 25 October 2021 for more updates on the DU Special Cut off 2021 list.
