17 Doctors Move Supreme Court Seeking Postponement of AIAPGET 2020
Petitioners say AIAPGET 2020 should only be conducted when normalcy is restored.
A group of 17 doctors has approached the Supreme Court seeking the postponement of All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET), which is scheduled for 29 August. According to the petition, the exam should only be conducted when the situation returns to normal.
The petitioners, who identify themselves as BAMS/BHMS doctors, assert that frontline doctors have been working tirelessly across several hospitals and that forcing them to sit in an examination with other doctors will only increase the risk of infection.
The petitioners contend that appearing for exams at centres would violate their right to health, included under the Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution.
The petition questions the conduct of exams at a time when the number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 26 lakh, as compared to 9.36 lakh cases on 15 July, when exams were postponed to 29 July.
“The decision of the Respondents to conduct AIAPGET-2020 on 29.08.2020, is utterly arbitrary and violative of the Right to Life of the Petitioners and other similarly situated aspirants, as enshrined within Article 21 of Constitution of India," the petitioners said.
