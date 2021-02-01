Delhi University Reopens Today for Final-Year Practical Classes
Final-year students have been allowed to visit their colleges in small batches for laboratory and practical classes.
The University of Delhi has reopened its doors on Monday, 1 February, for final-year students who have been allowed to visit their colleges in small batches for laboratory, practical and skills classes.
While practical classes can be held in small groups, theory classes will continue online.
Students in their final year will also be allowed to visit the library and take part in other related activities, depending on the discretion of their principals, all of which will have to be in line with detailed SOPs released by the University Grants Commissions in November 2020.
According to The Indian Express, different colleges have devised different mechanisms to bring in students. While Shri Ram College of Commerce has provided students with a timetable of teachers available for practical classes on different days, students of any given class at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya college will have all their practical classes on one day.
The hostel at St Stephens has been opened for a limited number of students who are in need of lodging facilities.
